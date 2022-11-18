Big Spring Police Department asks for help locating suspect wanted for Capital Murder

33-year-old Quincy Lamar Henry has been accused of killing two men during an altercation and injuring a woman as well on November 17.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department is looking for a male suspect, 33-year-old Quincy Lamar Henry, who is accused of murdering two men on November 17.

Officers were called to the area of 16th and Lexington in reference to several gunshots being fired. When they arrived, they found two men laying on the floor with gunshots wound, who would later succumb to their injuries. The officers also found a third victim, an adult female, in the residence with a gunshot wound and she was transported for treatment to Scenic Mountain Medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that an altercation occurred at a residence between the two men and Henry. This led to shots being fired and the death of the two men. The female was also shot during this incident, which led to her injuries. Henry would immediately leave on foot soon after and an arrest warrant was received for the offense of Capital Murder for Henry.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Henry, contact the Crime Stoppers unit at 432-263-8477 or use the P3Tips App. Henry is considered armed and dangerous at this time according to the BSPD.