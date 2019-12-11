LEA COUNTY, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating after a deadly accident on November 9.

Police say the accident occurred on State Road 18 between Hobbs and Lovington.

Bryson Heidelberg, 23, of Hobbs had been walking south in the outside northbound lane of SR 18 around 1:30 a.m.

A Lovington woman was driving north on SR 18 at the same time.

Heidelberg was struck by the vehicle and taken to Nor Lea Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say alcohol use by the pedestrian appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The driver is not facing charges at this time and the crash is still under investigation.

