MIDLAND, Texas — Multiple authorities were involved in a high speed chase Friday night.

Odessa police have confirmed they were in pursuit of a suspect.

Viewers also say other authorities were chasing the suspect, but none have confirmed their involvement at this time. The vehicle was spotted by viewers on I-20, Highway 80 and 1788.

OPD has not confirmed if they have the suspect in custody or why they were chasing the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.