MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — An Andrews man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Midland County.

DPS reports the crash happened 10 miles east of Midland on FM 307 and South County Road 1090. It took place just after 7:30 a.m. on November 6.

According to DPS, James Lingnau, 52 was driving a Chevrolet Silverado on SCR 1090. Lingnau attempted to make a left turn onto FM 307.

As this was happening, another driver in a Ford F-250 was driving west on FM 307. Lingnau failed to yield right of way to the second truck and the two vehicles collided.

Lingnau was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver suffered non-incapacitating injuries and was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital.

RELATED: TxDOT issues tips for driving safe in unpredictable weather conditions

RELATED: TxDOT launches safety campaign in oil and gas production areas