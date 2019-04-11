ODESSA, Texas — When the weather takes a dive, first things first.

"The most important thing when you're driving in winter weather is to just slow down," Gene Powell with TxDOT said.

With our first hard freeze in the books, TxDOT crews are ready for anything and everything.

Gene Powell says first and foremost, drivers should make sure their cars are in good working order. This includes your tires, brakes and windshield wipers.

"You should also prepare for the worst case scenario," Powell said. "You should have a blanket in your car, you should have a flashlight in your car, you should have some food that's not perishable and water."

The first step to safe driving is buckling up.

While TxDOT crews work hard to move ice and snow off the roads as quick as possible, they aren't everywhere all the time. Anytime the weather changes, Powell says you should:

Rachel Ripp

Here's a harsh truth: Nearly 500 people died on our roads last year.

"It's so vitally important that we all obey the rules of the road and that we all behave properly behind the wheel, so you don't have to go to a funeral sometime next week," Powell said.

Somber advice for a safe trip no matter the weather.

RELATED: TxDOT launches safety campaign in oil and gas production areas

RELATED: Half of traffic deaths in Texas come from energy-producing areas including the Permian Basin



