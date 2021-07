Fireworks are a big source of litter during the holiday. KMB has one request – if you blow it up, clean it up.

MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful is reminding everyone to help keep this Fourth of July clean.

Fireworks and picnics are major sources of litter during the Independence Day holiday. KMB has one request – if you blow it up, clean it up.

The nonprofit asks anyone celebrating to remember to place trash in trash cans or bring them home to dispose of properly.