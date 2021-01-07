Fourth of July Celebrations and parades in West Texas

Here is a list of events going on around West Texas for July 4th weekend.

TEXAS, USA — With July 4th Weekend right around the corner, here are all the celebrations and events going on in West Texas:

JULY 2

-Downtown Independence Day Celebration (Odessa)/ 6-10 p.m.on N. Texas Ave from 4th-6th St.

-Coolest Fourth of July Celebration (Fort Davis)/ 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. on 101 State Street

JULY 3

-Andrews July Fourth Celebration (Andrews)/ 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.at Pioneer Park

-Coolest Fourth of July Celebration (Fort Davis)/ 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. on 101 State Street

-Crane Fourth of July Celebration (Crane)/ Parade starts at 10:00 a.m. at Ekklesia Church on S. Gaston Street on the hill

-Pops in the Park (Big Spring)/ Fireworks start at 9:35 p.m. at the Comanche Trail Park Amphitheater

-City of Hobbs Annual Firework Display (Hobbs)/ Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. at the Hobbs Industrial Air Park

-2021 Star-Spangled Salute (Midland)/ 9:00 a.m.- 11:00 p.m. at Centennial Park and Bush Convention Center

-Freedom Festival & Fireworks (Monahans)/ 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. at Hill Park

JULY 4

-Coolest Fourth of July Celebration (Fort Davis)/ 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. on 101 State Street

-Fort Stockton Firework Display (Fort Stockton)/ Events will start at 12:00 p.m. at Rooney Park