DPS increasing highway patrol for Fourth of July weekend

The Texas Department of Public Safety will be putting more Texas Highway Patrol on the roads for Operation Holiday and Operation CARE

TEXAS, USA — Texas drivers can expect more troopers on the roads this weekend as part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) and Operation Holiday which are both efforts to keep the roads safe.

The operations will be in effect from Friday, July 2 to Monday, July 5.

Troopers will be looking for drunk drivers, speeders and those not wearing their seatbelts.

“Celebrating the Fourth of July and our nation’s freedom is a joyous time, but we must take our responsibilities on the road seriously,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Please remember to drive carefully and obey all traffic laws to ensure everyone can enjoy the holiday.”

During 2020, Operation Holiday led to 308 DWI citations, 453 felony arrests and 101 fugitive arrests.

Operation CARE focuses on reducing crashes and violations of the states 'Move Over, Slow Down' law.

Here are some safety tips recommended by DPS: