DPS increasing highway patrol for Fourth of July weekend

TEXAS, USA — Texas drivers can expect more troopers on the roads this weekend as part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) and Operation Holiday which are both efforts to keep the roads safe.
The operations will be in effect from Friday, July 2 to Monday, July 5.
Troopers will be looking for drunk drivers, speeders and those not wearing their seatbelts.
“Celebrating the Fourth of July and our nation’s freedom is a joyous time, but we must take our responsibilities on the road seriously,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Please remember to drive carefully and obey all traffic laws to ensure everyone can enjoy the holiday.”
During 2020, Operation Holiday led to 308 DWI citations, 453 felony arrests and 101 fugitive arrests.
Operation CARE focuses on reducing crashes and violations of the states 'Move Over, Slow Down' law.
Here are some safety tips recommended by DPS:
- Don't drink and drive - Make alternative plans if you're consuming alcohol.
- Buckle up
- Slow down - In construction zones, bad weather and heavy traffic.
- Eliminate distractions - Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.
- Drive defensively
- Steer it, Clear it - If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact.
- Check vehicle maintenance
- Report road hazards
- Monitor weather and road conditions - For road conditions and closures visit Drive Texas.