Jenny Cudd calls last 14 months an 'eye-opening experience'

Cudd will face no jail time for her actions at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

MIDLAND, Texas — Over the last 14 months, Jenny Cudd has gotten a close look at the judicial process. She described it as educational and eye-opening.

A judge ruled Wednesday that Cudd will not face jail time and instead pay a $5,000 fine, a $500 restitution fee and face 2 months probation. Now, she has one thing to say.

"I’m definitely relieved that it’s over, and I do believe that the judge gave a fair sentence," Cudd said.

The judge ruled during her case that each case stemming from Jan. 6 stands on its own and should be tried and treated as such.

"One of the things that the judge made perfectly clear to the prosecution was that he does not agree with the government trying to act like January 6 cases can only be compared to January 6 cases," Cudd said.

Jordan Fischer, a digital investigative reporter with our sister station WUSA9, sat in on Cudd's sentencing and many others convicted in the Jan. 6 riots. He said that among others, there is one factor that could have an impact on a person's sentence.

"Another thing they really do take into account is character letters, particularly if they’re not from a family member," Fischer said. "For example, Jenny Cudd got a letter from a former political opponent. I think judges really do weigh those, I think they take them seriously."

Fischer was referring to the letter that Midland Mayor Patrick Payton wrote for Cudd, saying that Cudd "is a woman who cares deeply about the United States of America." You can read that full letter below.

"I’m very grateful that he chose to write that letter and the words that he said, and they really mean a lot to me," Cudd said.

Moving forward, Cudd said that she plans to dedicate her time to helping others who were in her shoes and navigating the court proceedings for Jan. 6.