Jenny Cudd pleads guilty for participation in Capitol riot

MIDLAND, Texas — Midlander Jenny Cudd has plead guilty to some of her charges relating to the January 6 Capitol riot.

Cudd was initially charged with the misdemeanors of knowingly entering a federal building without permission to do so and engaging in disorderly conduct without permission to do so, as well as violent entry or disorderly conduct at the Capitol. She also faced felony charges of obstruction of an official proceeding remaining in a restricted building or grounds disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building

For this deal, Cudd has plead guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, a misdemeanor charge.

The max sentencing for this deal could be up to 12 months of prison and $500 of restitution, as well as one year of supervised release and a $100,000 fine.

The plea comes after her codefendent Eliel Rosa plead guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building and was sentenced to one year of probation and 100 hours of community service and told to pay $500 in restitution.

Cudd's trial date was originally scheduled to take place on February 7 in Washington, D.C. Her new sentencing date is scheduled for March 18, 2022 at 9 a.m CST.