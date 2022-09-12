Hobbs Police Department finds kidnapping suspect and victim from Zia Park Hotel and Casino incident

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department has found both the victim and suspect involved in a kidnapping incident at the Zia Park Hotel and Casino.
On September 8, officers received calls of a possible kidnapping at the Hotel and Casino. It was revealed that the victim, Erica Martinez, was forced into a silver Chrysler 300 by the suspect, Jonathan Zaragoza. They later learned that Zaragoza was in Carlsbad area and both Martinez and Zaragoza were found on September 10 at 9:00 p.m.
Hobbs Police Detectives are interviewing Martinez at this time and criminal charges against Zaragoza pending the completion of the investigation.
We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.