Hobbs Police Department finds kidnapping suspect and victim from Zia Park Hotel and Casino incident

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department has found both the victim and suspect involved in a kidnapping incident at the Zia Park Hotel and Casino.

On September 8, officers received calls of a possible kidnapping at the Hotel and Casino. It was revealed that the victim, Erica Martinez, was forced into a silver Chrysler 300 by the suspect, Jonathan Zaragoza. They later learned that Zaragoza was in Carlsbad area and both Martinez and Zaragoza were found on September 10 at 9:00 p.m.