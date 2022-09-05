Hobbs Police Department responds to subject with a gun at Covenant Hobbs Hospital

After taking the subject into custody, a further investigation determined no shots were fired and there was no threat to anyone located inside the hospital.

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department responded to an incident involving a subject with a gun on September 4 at Covenant Hobbs Hospital.

The department received multiple messages about an active threat situation at the hospital. Officers located the subject in a vehicle leaving the scene and he was taken into custody on multiple criminal offenses.

After a further investigation was done, it was determined that by police that there was no threat to anyone located in the hospital at the time and that no shots were fired.