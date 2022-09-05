x
Hobbs Police Department responds to subject with a gun at Covenant Hobbs Hospital

After taking the subject into custody, a further investigation determined no shots were fired and there was no threat to anyone located inside the hospital.
Credit: Hobbs Police Department

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department responded to an incident involving a subject with a gun on September 4 at Covenant Hobbs Hospital. 

The department received multiple messages about an active threat situation at the hospital. Officers located the subject in a vehicle leaving the scene and he was taken into custody on multiple criminal offenses. 

After a further investigation was done, it was determined that by police that there was no threat to anyone located in the hospital at the time and that no shots were fired. 

The investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

