CTECH Culinary and Hospitality students in Hobbs meet TV chef

HOBBS, N.M. — CTECH Culinary and Hospitality students in Hobbs had the opportunity to meet Chef Angie Ragan earlier this week who appeared on season 1 of Gordon Ramsey's Next Level Chef.

Chef Angie was a semi-finalist on the show and taught the students about the "Brigade Service Style". This style will be implemented during the Grand Opening Gala at the new Covenant Hospital in Hobbs later this month.