Gina Marie Dunn and her daughter, one-year-old Bella Sinnett, were last seen on August 5 in Lubbock.

ODESSA, Texas — The Lea County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing mother and infant.

Gina Marie Dunn of Hobbs and her one-year-old daughter Bella Sinnett were last seen on August 5. LCSO believes that the duo was possibly in Lubbock at the University Medical Center.