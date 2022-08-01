LCSO makes arrest in murder near Lovington

Antwian Nilo Sosa, 19, has been charged with murder, tampering with evidence, kidnapping and bribery intimidation of a witness.

TATUM, N.M. — A Hobbs man has been arrested for murder after a body was found in near Lovington.

According to LCSO, on Sunday at around 9:14 a.m., deputies were called to assist the Tatum Police Department at a home in the 700 block of S Cobern Ave. in Tatum for trouble with a subject.

Deputies learned that a person on scene had information about a homicide that reportedly occurred north of Lovington on Thursday.

Investigators were led to an abandoned gin near the intersection of Prairieview and Hennington, where they discovered a body.

Interviews led to the arrest of Antwian Nilo Sosa, 19, of Hobbs. He has been charged with murder, first degree felony, three counts of tampering with evidence, third degree felony, kidnapping, first degree felony, and bribery intimidation of a witness, third degree felony.

Sosa is currently being held at the Lea County Detention Center waiting for arraignment.

The identity of the victim has not yet been confirmed and the body was transported to the Office of the Medical Investigator for an autopsy.