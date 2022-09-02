HCSO provides update on division devoted to enforcing environmental laws

Howard County commissioners created the division in October of 2021.

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — Howard County is taking steps to enforce environmental laws in the area. In October of 2021, the county commissioners created a division of the sheriff’s office devoted to pushing back against illegal dumping.

They are focused several things they call growing issues, such as illegal dumping, junked vehicles, intentional contamination of waters due to improper sewage hookups and public nuisance violations, which pertain to garbage that is allowed to collect around a residence or property.

They released the following statistics related to the 76 reports that have been generated for the offenses:

59 locations addressed that have now been cleaned up or are working to be cleaned up

49 citations issued

20 arrest warrants issued and 20 arrests made

50 tons of garbage and solid waste removed by violators who cooperated

24 active cases