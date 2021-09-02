Ector County hopes new dumpsters will cut down on illegal dumping

These dumpsters will be strategically placed on the west side of Ector County to make it easier for people to get rid of their trash,

Illegal dumping has become an increasingly big problem in Ector County, but officials are taking steps to fight back.

During Tuesday's commissioners' meeting, the purchase of five more dumpsters was approved for the county.

The cost of the dumpsters is capped at $30,000.