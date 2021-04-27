Ector County Commissioners Court accepts dumpster donation from Odessa company

Mirror Image Details & Aluminum Polishing Services donated two 30-yard dumpsters to the county.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — In a meeting Tuesday, the Ector County Commissioners Court accepted two 30-yard dumpsters donated by Odessa company, Mirror Image Details & Aluminum Polishing Services.

The court recognized and thanked the company for their important contribution in the ongoing battle against illegal dumping in Ector County.

The county has been gradually working on acquiring more dumpsters to crack down on the issue for some time now.