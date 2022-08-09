Residents in Green Tree North opposed to residential plat in neighborhood

Planning and Zoning Commission approved a plat in Green Tree, where neighbors are opposed to the plat because they say it'll be "too small for their neighborhood."

MIDLAND, Texas — Green Tree residents Kelvi and Tim Cleverdon has been living here in their home since 1999.

However, the couple recently received notice in the mail explaining the sign that's been put up across the street from their home regarding a plat.

"We got a letter about how they want to subdivide that lot and so at first I was thinking that’s okay and then when you look at how narrow it is," said Kelvi Cleverdon. "The proposed lot is way too narrow for the neighborhood when you look around all these houses have at least a half acre and that’s just teeny and long and i just don’t see where the drive way will go. I just don’t see how it could even work out here.

The Cleverdon's believe whatever will be built on this land will be too small for their neighborhood.

"It just seems like someone is trying to make it work and I don’t think it’s going to be feasible," said Tim Cleverdon. "It seems like the people who owned the house knew what they were doing when they bought the extra lot for their own expansion and they wanted to sell and it’s just really not suitable for subdividing I don’t think. It’s good for expanding if someone wanted to buy the house and expand I mean lots of room there."

Charles Harrington, the Director of Development Services for the City of Midland explains how this plat had to be approved.

"This is what we call a replat where the property the house was originally built were 2 lots and they built across a lot line so they’re replanning to get the house off the lot line and in doing so they’re creating a 2nd lot that’s smaller than the neighborhood," Harrington said.

Even with neighbors not thinking this plat is suitable for their neighborhood, he said it complies with the city's ordinances.