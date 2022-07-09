Sky High for Kids set to host two fun events for a great cause

The nonprofit organization raises money to help end childhood cancer.

MIDLAND, Texas — Sky High for Kids is a nonprofit that helps fund research to end childhood cancer.

They will be hosting two fundraising events in the Midland area this week.

The first is a banquet and auction on Thursday from 6 p.m. to midnight at Green Tree Country Club. The second is a sporting clay tournament at Jake's Clays on Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

The nonprofit was founded by current CEO Brittany Hebert Franklin back in 2007, and they have been fundraising in West Texas since 2017. Money raised is donated to many organizations, such as Texas Children's Hospital and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

They currently have over 50 sponsors for the upcoming events, with 500 people set to attend the banquet and about 350 people set to attend the clay shoot.