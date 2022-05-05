One resident who has lived in Green Tree since 1986 wants to object to the new development possibly being built on the corner of Midland Dr. and Greentree Blvd.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — A new neighborhood could be coming to Midland, but nothing is finalized just yet.

The City is still looking for feedback from the community, by placing a city notice sign in the proposed area and notifying the people who live near the land set to be developed. Benita Shrader is one of those people.

"Only 28 households were notified of this proposed change in zoning because they only have to notify the ones who border the development, but in my opinion this affects the whole neighborhood," Shrader said.

Those 28 people will get to vote on whether or not that property gets developed.

"It said they're going to do a proposed development right behind us at the Southeast corner of Greentree Boulevard and Midland Drive," Shrader said. "The very northern-most part, about 5.35 acres, is going to be an office area and they're asking for zoning change. The area that's further south of the office area is going to be single-family housing."

Shrader is opposed to the development because she says there is already plenty of traffic in the area.

"To me, during peak periods, we already have quite a bit of traffic," Shrader said.

Shrader said the new development cold just create more traffic issues.

"I just don't think it's a wise thing to do to increase that traffic on that street," Shrader said. "The traffic problems is what I'm mostly concerned about on Greentree Boulevard, because that street isn't designed for heavy traffic and I think it'll be a detriment to the people who live on the street."

This is something she plans on telling city council at their next meeting.