Greater Big Bend region granted Dark Sky Reserve designation

FORT DAVIS, Texas — The Greater Big Bend Region has officially been granted the title of Dark Sky Reserve.

UT Austin's McDonald Observatory, The Nature Conservancy of the Davis Mountain Preserve, and the International Dark-Sky Association announced the certification on April 7.

At over 15,000 square miles, this new reserve is the largest certified International Dark Sky Place so far.

A Dark Sky Reserve protects the starry nights for scientific, natural, educational or cultural value and preserve it from the spread of light pollution.

This is achieved through night-sky friendly lighting practices in the region, such as using less intense light sources and shielding light fixtures.

Lowering light pollution helps preserve a nocturnal environment for plants and animals, allows astronomers to continue their research, reduce electricity waste and promote tourism for visitors who come just to see the night sky.

The Grater Big Bend International Dark Sky Reserve covers all of Brewster, Presidio and Jeff Davis Counties, as well as Balmorhea and some parts of Mexico.

The strictest light rules will be in the Davis Mountains Preserve and around the McDonald Observatory.