City of Presidio votes to upgrade light fixtures to be dark sky-friendly

PRESIDIO, Texas — The City Council of Presidio has voted unanimously to work on upgrading municipal street lights to dark sky friendly fixtures.

This vote comes after the application for Big Bend International to be designated a Dark Sky Reserve. That application is still in the process of being reviewed.

Following this vote, the city will now begin talks with American Electric Power to discuss upgrading the fixtures.

According to the Big Bend Conservation Alliance, it will be able to offset the cost of the upgrades thanks to donations made to the Serious Starlight campaign the city ran last summer.

The Gofundme raised over $50,000 for the BBCA's mission.