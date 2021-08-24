Greater Big Bend region ready for 'Dark Sky Reserve' application process

The area would earn the largest 'Dark Sky Reserve' designation on Earth.

MARFA, Texas — The Greater Big Bend Region has been able to now apply for a 'Dark Sky Reserve' Designation after its new lighting stanards were approved.

This would make it the largest of its kind anywhere on Earth.

The City of Marfa helped fast forward the process when they revised its lighting ordinance in July.

The area around the McDonald Obeservatory and the Greater Big Bend region is mroe than 15,000 sqaure miles. This includes all or portions of Brewster, Jeff Davis, Presidio, and Reeves counties.

To make this area the largest sky protected area in the world, it will have to shield lights from above, preventing light from polluting the sky, while also directing all of it towards what you actually want illuminated.

Dark Sky advocates have also talked with businesses in the Permian Basin to encourage smarter light practices and companies.