Former NBA player and Midland College standout returns for ECISD's AVID Senior Night

Spud Webb said he credits the place that believed in him first as part of his future success.

ODESSA, Texas — Former Midland College Men's Basketball player and NBA standout Spud Webb returned to the Permian Basin on April 18 for ECISD's AVID Senior Night.

The event was put on in partnership with Complex Community Federal Credit Union to inspire the next generation.

"You know we've always tried to find somebody who has a story that can speak to the kids where they are," CEO of Complex Community Federal Credit Union Jason Berridge. "Mayber it's a hurdle. Maybe it's something they had to overcome to be able to do something in their life. And that's what kind of impressed us about his story. He had to overcome some big hurdles."

Webb is best known by his 1986 Slam Dunk Contest win at just 5 feet 6 inches, but for those in the Permian Basin, you may recognize the hooper from the 1982 Midland College National Championship team. Webb remembers his time in Midland fondly and credits the place that believed in him as part of his success.

"Well there's a guy named Jerry Stone that was coaching her in Midland," Webb said. "He came to me and asked me if I wanted to come to Midland and I said yes because I had nowhere else to go. It was the best thing to probably happen to me. It probably saved my career, saved my life or whatever sentence you want to put in because I came here and learned basketball."