Fix West Texas offers 'pay what you can' flea, tick treatment

MIDLAND, Texas — Fix West Texas is offering low-cost flea and tick preventative treatments for pets through their "pay what you can" program.

The program allows for affordable preventatives for pet owners who may not be able to pay the full $8 regular cost.

In an announcement post, the organization thanked Boehringer Ingelheim for making the program possible, and encouraged members of the public to donate $5 to provide a dose for a pet in need.