Fix West Texas holding 'Pay What You Can' vaccination and microchip clinic

Fix West Texas will hold a Pets in Need Clinic on March 5 and 6.

MIDLAND, Texas — On average the cost to spay your dog can range from $50-$500. The cost to neuter your dog can range from $35-$250. Which is why local clinics, like Fix West Texas offer spay and neutering services at costs people can afford.

“There are people in our community who cannot afford our full prices so we do collect donations and then that way we are able to do spay and neuter or vaccinations at a price they can afford,” says Karen Patterson.

When you get your pet spayed and neutered not only helps to reduce pet overpopulation but also ensure your pet lives a healthy, long life, works on behavior problems and prevents possible medical issues.

At their upcoming Pets in Need Clinic, VP of Operations at Fix West Texas, Karen Patterson, says they hope this will meet local pet owners needs.

"We’re hoping that’s gonna reach out and help people that couldn’t afford our services.," she goes on to explain the clinic next weekend, "We’ll be doing a pet in need clinic where we will encourage people to come and get vaccinations and microchip, and just pay what they can afford. If they can only afford $5, that’s all we ask. We’ll also will be giving away dog and cat food and cat litter. We will also have another booth where we will sign people up for a 'pay what you can' spay and neuter."

With the high cost, owners usually have to pay for certain pet care, Fix West Texas just wants to help ease that burden. "We’re hoping a lot of people will come out. There’s no income requirements or proof of income. We just rely on you telling us, you need our help. That’s what we’re here for, that's what we’re gathering the funding for. So we just want people that need help...I just need vaccinations or spay and neuter," says Patterson.