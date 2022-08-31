Families focus on healing amid mass shooting anniversary

"They know that evil is out there, but we have to be looking for the joy, and if you can't find that joy, be that joy for someone else."

ODESSA, Texas — When it comes to tragic events, healing isn't easy, or something that happens fast. You have to take it day by day.

Victims' families and the community where these tragedies strike know this especially well.

Kelby Davis is the mother of 4-year-old Anderson Davis, who was one of the youngest victims of the Midland-Odessa mass shooting. She knows that it is a process, but faith, family and community are some of the biggest keys to healing.

Anderson was just a little over 1 year old when the mobile mass shooting happened, and was injured by shrapnel with her brother right by her side. On Wednesday, Anderson was at the Bright Star Memorial with big smile on her face, happy and healthy.

"The last three years, there's been a lot of healing taking place, and any time I think about our own healing and with Anderson over the last three years, I have to pause and acknowledge that all of us that were affected that day were affected so differently," said Kelby Davis. "And I know healing looks so differently for each individual, and for us as individuals."

For the Davis family, that means leaning on multiple different things.

"For our family, our faith in god has been a huge part of that," said Kelby Davis. "Our belief in community has been a huge part of that, and the choice that we have made as a family just to love to pay it forward all of the love that we've been shown through this healing process."

Anderson and her brother were young when the shooting happened, but it is something being talked about as they get older.

"Anderson and her twin brother Rhett were both in the car with us that day, and obviously had no clue what was actually happening, but through the last couple of years, it's been really amazing to see how their understanding of that day's events has grown, but the healing process has grown as they've grown," said Kelby Davis.

Although the Davis family and the community are still processing this tragedy, it is important to focus on the good.

"They know that evil is out there, but we have to be looking for the joy, and if you can't find that joy, be that joy for someone else," said Kelby Davis.

One of those things is paying it forward and giving it back.

"We challenge people, go out throughout the day and just commit to a random act of kindness, hold a door open, smile at someone, buy the coffee of the person in front of you, because spreading that hope, spreading that joy, spreading that light, is how we're going to continue to heal each day," said Kelby Davis.