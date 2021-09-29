DPS releases final report on Midland-Odessa mass shooting

The 43-page document includes statements and interviews from witnesses and officers from different agencies.

ODESSA, Texas — DPS has officially closed and released its report on the August 31, 2019 mass shooting in Midland-Odessa.

In the report, the Texas Rangers carefully detailed the circumstances leading up to the shooting, the path the shooter took, and the challenges authorities faced during and after the incident.

Also included was the autopsy report for the shooter and a breakdown of his psychological history and encounters with law enforcement in the years leading up to the mass shooting.

All evidence related to this incident is being kept by Odessa Police for long-term storage with the exception of items returned to their rightful owners and a master digital file compiled by the Texas Rangers.