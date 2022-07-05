Election Day is May 7-here's what you need to know

May 7 is Election Day in Texas, however, early voting will run April 25-May 3.

MIDLAND, Texas — Election Day is coming up, and there are a lot of important dates to navigate. Here is a rundown of what you need to know.

May 7 is Election Day in Texas, however, early voting will run April 25-May 3.

The last day to register to vote in Texas was April 7 (though you still have until April 25 to register for the May 24 election.

If you are applying for a ballot by mail, the deadline is April 26.

To check your voter registration status or plan out what voting location to go to, you can visit the Texas Secretary of State website. Counties with local races also have links to voting locations listed below.

Not all early voting locations will be open on Election Day, so make sure to check if you are voting on May 7.

The majority of counties in Texas will only be voting on two state propositions. You can read more about what those propositions consist of by clicking or tapping here.

To see what other local races will be on the ballots around the area, keep reading. Depending on what precinct you live in, not all of the races listed here will be on your ballot.

Additionally, some counties have not uploaded their sample ballots or gotten back to us with their local races. If you do not see your county on this list, there are either no local races or the county has not given us their list.

We will continue working to track those races down.

Brewster County

For election day voting, you can see voting locations here.

Alpine ISD Board of Trustees seat. Candidates are Elpidia Lujan and Mary McCallister.

Crane County

For election day voting, you can see voting locations here.

District 4 seat. Candidates are Azuzena "Zuzu" Morales and Cynthia "Cindy" Gillette.

Culberson County

For election day voting, you can see voting locations here.

Van Horn mayor. Candidates are Duane "Toto" Corrales and Becky Brewster

Van Horn Alderman. Candidates are Michael Garibay, Kelly Legarretta and Nuny Morris

Voters will decide if they are for or against a school bond for Culberson County-Allamoore ISD. There will be three propositions totaling $23 million. Prop A: $18 million for school facilities Prop B: $2 million for stadium facilities Prop C: $3 million for teacher housing

or a school bond for Culberson County-Allamoore ISD. There will be three propositions totaling $23 million.

Dawson County

For election day voting, you can see voting locations here.

Lamesa ISD Board of Trustees District 4 seat. Candidates are Kevin Telchik, Melissa Cazares and Sandy Trevino.

Lamesa ISD Board of Trustees District 5 seat. Candidates are Mark Ray and Ernest Ogeda.

Ector County

For election day voting, you can see voting locations here.

Voters will decide if they are for or against a school bond for Ector County ISD. There will be three propositions totaling $23 million. Prop A: $215,255,000 for school facilities, a new career and tech education center, security equipment, and technology infrastructure Prop B: $183 million for a new high school

or a school bond for Ector County ISD. There will be three propositions totaling $23 million.

Gaines County

For election day voting, you can see voting locations here.

Seagraves ISD Board of Trustees District 1 seat. Candidates are Danny Longoria and Wade Ellis.

Howard County

For election day voting, you can see voting locations here.

Big Spring mayor. Candidates are Robert Moore and Shannon Thomason.

Big Spring ISD Board of Trustees District 6 seat. Candidates are Bryan Stokes and Krystal Borggren.

Forsan ISD Board of Trustees At-Large seat. Candidates are Beckie Walsh, Brenda Tubb, Matt Buske, Chris Evans and Tandi Stockton.

Coahoma ISD Board of Trustees At-Large seat. Candidates are Jackie Mulkey, Kenni Kay Wright and Brandon Atkins.

Mitchell County

For election day voting, you can see voting locations here.

Voters will decide if they are for or against two propositions to amend the Colorado City charter (Propositions A and B)

or two propositions to amend the Colorado City charter (Propositions A and B) Colorado City Council Member District 1. Candidates are Marcos Contreras and Niki Watlington.

Westbrook ISD Board of Trustees seat. Candidates are Ranee Dawson, Adam Roemisch, Ashley Northcutt, Brad Hale, George Rincones, Bobby Moody, Guy Payne, Mindy Hale, Ben Muller and Teresa Matlock.

Pecos County

For election day voting, you can see voting locations here.

Voters will decide if they are for or against a school bond for Fort Stockton ISD. There will be three propositions totaling $110 million. Prop A: $84 million for school facilities Prop B: $12 million for stadium facilities Prop C: $6 million for school teacher housing Prop D: $3 million for school tech improvements Prop E: $5 million for school recreational facilities

or a school bond for Fort Stockton ISD. There will be three propositions totaling $110 million. Fort Stockton ISD Board of Trustees District 2 seat. Candidates are Alfredo Martinez, Valeria Bueno and Felix Rodriguez, Jr.

Fort Stockton ISD Board of Trustees District 5 seat. Candidates are Gloria Ortiz and Sandra Rivera.

Fort Stockton City Council Member seat. Candidates are Isai Rojas, Darren Hodges, Mike Stallard, James Warnock, RJ Bernal and Pamela Palileo.

Voters will decide if they are for or against a proposition reauthorizing the local sales and use tax at 1/4 of one percent.

or a proposition reauthorizing the local sales and use tax at 1/4 of one percent. Voters will decide if they are for or against a school bond for Buena Vista ISD. There will be three propositions totaling $60 million. Prop A: $56 million for school facilities, sites and buses Prop B: $4 million for teacher housing

or a school bond for Buena Vista ISD. There will be three propositions totaling $60 million.

Reagan County

For election day voting, you can see voting locations here.

Big Lake City Council At-Large seat. Candidates are Cindy O'Bryan, David Melms, Charlie Walker and Deona Thompson.

Reeves County

For election day voting, you can see voting locations here.

Voters will decide if they are for or against multiple propositions concerning the Emergency Services District Annexation. District 1, Prop A: Add property to the ESD District 1, Prop B: Property takes on share of debts and taxes District 2, Prop A: Add property to the ESD District 2, Prop B: Property takes on share of debts and taxes

or multiple propositions concerning the Emergency Services District Annexation. Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD school board trustee seat. Candidates are Robin Land, Becky Gonzales, Amanda Armstrong Kington, Gail Box and Lanette Portillo.

Scurry County

For election day voting, you can see voting locations here.

Snyder ISD Board of Trustees District 2 seat. Candidates are Brad Hinton and Isrell Lawson.

Snyder City Council Member District 3 seat. Candidates are Jeffrey Levens and Julian Dominguez.

Upton County

For election day voting, you can see voting locations here.