ECISD 2022 Bond to be on May ballot in Ector County

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County voters have a big decision to make in just over a month. That is whether or not to approve a part or all of a $398 million dollar school bond proposal.

Proposition A would provide funding to build a career and technology center, along with roof and A/C repairs at campuses across the district. This would also include new technology district-wide.

Proposition B, if approved, would pave the way for a third high school in Ector county. It would be able to hold up to 2,800 students.

NewsWest 9 spoke Dr. Scott Muri, the Superintendent for ECISD. He said the the school board voted to approve two separate propositions in response to recommendations from a community bond committee that worked for six months evaluating the conditions of all ECISD facilities.

"The bond referendum represents the needs of Ector County Independent School District," said Muri. "By adding new schools, it takes care of the continued growth of the community. It also is maintaining existing facilities. We have 43 schools in ECISD and about half are 61 years of age or older."

Muri said the propositions focus on growth of the community. He explained that some teachers do not have a permanent classroom due to the limited space in schools.

"In addition to being crowded for students, the schools also we have run out of space for our teachers," said Muri. "We currently have 38 teachers between both Permian and Odessa that do not have classrooms."

NewsWest 9 asked about the effect of a possible new high school and its effect on sports.

"All of our comprehensive high schools will continue to be 6A high schools," said Muri. "Currently in the state of Texas, the cut off because for 5A and 6A is about 2,250 students. All three of our high schools would be approximately 3000 students which is well above to remain 6A high schools."

District leaders anticipate this bond will create a tax rate increase of 15-cents. For example, for a home with a taxable value of $100,000, it is a tax increase of approximately $12 per month. There would be no tax increase on residence homesteads for taxpayers 65 and older.