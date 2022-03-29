Midland Co. encouraging voters to avoid mail-in ballot issues

The office had to reject some mail-in ballots during the March primary election.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Elections Office is issuing a reminder for anyone who plans to vote by mail in the May runoff election.

Several mail-in ballots were rejected in the March primary, so the office wants to remind everyone how to properly fill out a mail-in ballot, especially the carrier envelope.

First you have to add either your driver's license number or the last four digits of your social security number.

It is also important that you sign the envelope.

The office says adding your contact information is optional; however, if your ballot is rejected they won't be able to contact you without it.

"My ultimate goal is that by the time we get to November, everyone knows to put those numbers in there and we can have zero rejected ballots," said Carolyn Graves, the Elections Administrator for Midland County.