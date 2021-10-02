Expansion project at Ector County Detention Center nearing completion

The jail's new cell block is already open and saving the county thousands of dollars by keeping inmates local

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Construction is wrapping up on the more than $20 M expansion project at the Ector County Detention Center.

The Project built out the Jail with a new massive cell block dubbed the 5000 block, and a new inmate booking center.

The additional cell block is built with maximum security standards, although not every inmate housed in the block will be classified a maximum security inmate.

The 5000 block addition expands the jail's maximum capacity from 667 inmates to 1,079 inmates. These openings are beginning to recover the cost of construction.

Though, utilization of the new cell block has been gradual as the jail is working to fulfill it's staffing needs.

The cellblock addition is already saving taxpayer money as well.

Officials say at times, the jail would near capacity forcing the Ector County Sheriff's office to "farm" out inmates to surrounding Texas counties.

This costly procedure runs an average of 50$ a day per inmate, with Ector County at times having to send out hundreds of inmates, costing the county thousands of dollars per day.

With the new expansion, the jail currently has 2 inmates farmed out.

This also allows inmates to stay local, and make contact with their attorneys easier.

Not to mention Ector County has been exceptional in dealing with Covid-19.

The facility currently has 0 COvid-19 patients and at the time of their biggest outbreak, their total infected count only reached 19 inmates at one time.