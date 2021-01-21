Suspects arrested in Ector County on criminal mischief charge in the third degree

Both suspects were transported to the Ector County Jail.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office have arrested two suspects involved in damaging a well.

Jacob Hubbard and Randy Funnell were the located by the K9's and taken to Ector County Jail.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office was sent to Aghorn Operating Company lease after an alarm went off.

They found a damaged well that had been tampered with and had copper cable removed from it.

The damage they have created came out to approximately $110,000.00.