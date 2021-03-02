Suspect charged in deadly Odessa shooting

Odessa Police have charged Raymond Moseley with murder in connection to a shooting that took place just before 2:30 a.m.

ODESSA, Texas — An man is in jail following a deadly shooting that took place early Wednesday morning.

Raymond Philip Moseley, 36, has been charged with murder.

According to Odessa Police, officers responded to the Medical Center Hospital in response to a gunshot victim just before 2:30 a.m.

Arriving at the scene, officers found Justin Payne, 33, who had dead.

During their investigation, it was discovered after a disturbance in the area of 8th and Harless, Moseley shot Payne. Payne was taken to MCH but later pronounced deceased.