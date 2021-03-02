Big Spring Police arrests suspect in stolen vehicle incident after high speed chase

The suspect crashed the vehicle and evaded on foot before being apprehended.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring Police have arrested a suspect in reference to a stolen vehicle.

When they arrived on the scene, the victim's car had been taken and was traveling westbound on IH-20. The car was a Gold 2010 BMW passenger.

The officers were able to catch up to the vehicle and asked the driver to stop the vehicle, but he refused.

The driver exited IH-20 and looked to escape, but was unable to maintain the vehicle and ultimately crashed the car into a concrete barricade on Hwy 87.

Soon after, the driver tried to evade on feet, but was quickly apprehended by Big Spring police officers and Howard County Sheriff's.

There was a female passenger in the car that the driver crashed and she was transported to Lubbock for treatment on her injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver was identified as Andrew Jonathan Yanez, a 28-year-old Hispanic male.