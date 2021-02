The suspect held a N-N-Out employee at gunpoint and demanded all the money in the register.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in a robbery incident.

On January 31, a suspect went into a N-N-Out located on 3226 West 10th Street and pointed a gun at an employee.

He demanded all the money in the registers. The unknown male suspect fled the scene soon after with an undisclosed amount of money.