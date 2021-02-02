Al's Grocery shooting suspect arrested in McKinney

The shooting at Al's Grocery injured a man and two teens.

MCKINNEY, Texas — A Midland man wanted in connection with a shooting in Midland has been arrested in McKinney.

Caleb Robert Oneal, 20, was wanted for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury for a shooting on November 9.

The shooting, which took place at Al's Grocery, left a man and a 13 year old are in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries and a 16 year old in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Oneal was taken in my the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the East Texas Fugitive Task Force. Several other agencies like MCSO and MPD also assisted.