ODESSA, Texas — Edward K. Downing Elementary School was placed on a brief lockout around noon on October 9.

A teacher with a class at recess heard what she believed to be gunshots in the area of the school.

As a precaution the staff moved all the students inside and placed the school in a lockout.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office and ECISD police officers responded to the are but did not find any threats.

