ANDREWS, Texas — An Andrews woman was stabbed Tuesday evening during a dispute in the Andrews Post Office parking lot on N. Main.

Police said two men with licensed handguns held a male suspect until police arrived.

The suspect was arrested and is expected to be charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

After she was stabbed in her right side above her waistline, the woman ran across the street to Allsup’s.

She was treated by Andrews EMS there and transported to Permian Regional Medical Center.

