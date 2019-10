ODESSA, Texas — A PErmian High School student was arrested on October 9th after he was found to have a gun in his backpack.

Accrodign to ECISD the student is a 9th grader and was found with a handgun in his backpack.

The student has been charged with Places Weapons Prohibited, a third degree felony.

ECISD thanks those who reported it and says they will not tolerate weapons on campus.