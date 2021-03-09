Texas doctors call on Gov. Abbott, other lawmakers to end ban on mask and vaccine mandates

"How has a deadly pandemic that is caused by a novel virus, become a political issue?"

TEXAS, USA — Some Texas doctors are frustrated with Gov. Greg Abbott's ban on vaccine and mask mandates.

"Governor Abbott and Republican legislatures are preventing local schools and communities from implementing these most cost effective safeguards that can protect children, protect our neighbors, protect our loved ones and these are simply masks and vaccinations." said Dr. David Portugal, a cardiologist in Houston.

During a meeting, doctors who are members of the Committee to Protect Health Care, which is made up of medical professionals that advocate for those in the field, spoke about their concerns.

"How has a deadly pandemic that is caused by a novel virus become a political issue?," said Portugal

The Doctors believe the bans are setting Texas and Texans back when it comes to COVID-19, especially in school.

"People of Texas are tired, families are suffering, our children are unnecessarily and needlessly bearing the burden," said Dr. Portugal.

The goal of the meeting was to get the attention of the governor and lawmakers, and to urge them to make a change.

"We're pleading with Governor Abott and Legislators in Austin to support strategies that can help get more people vaccinated and wearing mask so we can slow COVID-19 now and save lives," said Dr. Erin Amjadi, a Family Physician.

Right now, the doctors just want some change, even if its small,