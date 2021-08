This closure is due to an increase in COVID-19 positive tests and exposures.

MONAHANS, Texas — Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD will close Cullender Kindergarten from September 1-6.

This is due to an increase in COVID-19 positives and exposure. Classes will resume on September 7.

Teachers and staff will be on campus and communicate with their students via Class Dojo during this period of time.