MCCAMEY, Texas — McCamey ISD announced Thursday that there will be no classes held at McCamey High School on Friday due to the number of students that have tested positive for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

McCamey Primary and McCamey Middle School will still be open Friday.

Classes at MHS will return to normal on Sept. 7, after facilities are completely disinfected.