Cutoff Ridge Fire continues to burn in Guadalupe Mountains National Park

DELL CITY, Texas — The Cutoff Ridge Fire has continued to burn in the Guadalupe Mountain National Park Wilderness.

At this time, 385 acres of land has been burned, and it is being monitored by ground crews with air support.

"Firefighter and public safety is our top priority on this, and every, wildland fire in the National Park Service," said acting Superintendent Theresa Moore. "We are grateful for the hard work of our firefighters, who are managing this fire in very hot weather. This fire is burning in a remote area of the park and currently poses no threat to life or property."

A smoke report was first received by the park on July 14 around 3:00 p.m. When ground crews arrived to the area, they were able to confirm the fire in the area.

Back in June 28, there was an emergency closure of all trails in the Guadalupe Mountains Wilderness.