All wilderness campgrounds in Guadalupe Mountains National Park closed due to fire danger

DELL CITY, Texas — Guadalupe Mountains National Park has decided to close all wilderness campgrounds due to extreme fire danger.
The high temperatures and wildfire activity in far West Texas and Southwest area of New Mexico are main reasons for these temporary emergency closures.
According to the National Park Service, park rangers have seen an increase in illegal fire activity by visitors at the campgrounds in the Guadalupe Mountains. All the trails in the park will still remain open for day hiking. The closures will not be lifted until fire conditions improve in this area.
People can visit the park's website for more information about the dangerous fire and conditions within the park.