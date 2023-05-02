NPS staff rescues stranded climber on El Capitan Peak

A rescue team also found a deceased climber on the morning of April 30 who fell off the edge of the mountain the day before.

TEXAS, USA — NPS staff and Interagency partners were able to rescue a stranded climber who was on El Capitan Park.

On April 29, Guadlupe Mountain National Park was told about a climbing party that was in trouble after one climber was stranded and another member had fallen of the edge and was unresponsive.

Several search and rescue teams were out in the park looking for the both members of the climbing team. After searching throughout the night, a rescue team was able to find the unresponsive member on Sunday morning who had unfortunately passed away. The stranded climber was also found on Sunday morning.

"Guadalupe Mountains National Park staff are saddened by this tragedy and our entire park community extends sincere condolences to the family and friends of those involved," said Superintendent Eric Leonard.

NPS said that visitors are told that rick climbing is prohibited in all areas of the park and that most of the rocks in Guadalupe Mountains National Park are fractured limestone.