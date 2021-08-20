x
COVID-19 cancellations, postponements, closures in the Permian Basin

As COVID-19 cases rise locally, many businesses and events are being impacted.

TEXAS, USA —

The surge of COVID-19 in West Texas is taking a hit on some local events and businesses. Below is a list of those that have been canceled, postponed or closed. 

CANCELED:

  • Midland Shared Spaces “Get in the Mix” networking event scheduled for Aug. 17. At last update, they planned on rescheduling but have not set a date yet.  

  • Petroleum Museum August Family Science Night on Aug. 26. A link to the packet of experiments planned for the night can be found here.

  • Summer Mummers performances only for Aug. 20 and Aug. 21. At last update, there were no plans to reschedule. If you bought tickets, you can either get a refund, transfer those tickets to a 2022 show date or you can turn it back in as a donation to Midland Community Theatre. More information on the cancellation and those options can be found here. 

  • The Midland Chamber mixer with the Odessa Chamber. The Midland Chamber will also meet virtually next month. 

  • Services at Westside Church of Christ are canceled until further notice.

POSTPONED:

  • The West Texas Women's Symposium has been postponed to Oct. 26 and Oct. 27.

  • Midland County is postponing jury trials on Aug. 23 and Aug. 30 to resume on Sept. 7.

CLOSED:

  • Courtyard Family Practice is closed until Aug. 23.

   

