COVID-19 cancellations, postponements, closures in the Permian Basin

Midland Shared Spaces “Get in the Mix” networking event scheduled for Aug. 17. At last update, they planned on rescheduling but have not set a date yet.

Petroleum Museum August Family Science Night on Aug. 26. A link to the packet of experiments planned for the night can be found here.

Summer Mummers performances only for Aug. 20 and Aug. 21. At last update, there were no plans to reschedule. If you bought tickets, you can either get a refund, transfer those tickets to a 2022 show date or you can turn it back in as a donation to Midland Community Theatre. More information on the cancellation and those options can be found here.

The Midland Chamber mixer with the Odessa Chamber. The Midland Chamber will also meet virtually next month.