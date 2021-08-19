Regeneron infusion center to open in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas —
Medical Center Hospital, the City of Odessa, Ector County and the State of Texas, through the Texas Division of Emergency Management, are coming together to provide a Regeneron Infusion Center in Odessa at MCH.
The center will be located at One Doctors Place, Suite 700, 500 N Washington Street. It is set to open Friday at 1 p.m. and will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday moving forward.
Services at the center will be free of charge and the entire process takes about 90 minutes.
Regeneron is a monoclonal antibody therapy made up of two different medications, casirivimab and imdevimab. Monoclonal antibodies are lab-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off viruses, according to a press release from MCH.
The treatment can help prevent hospitalization and ease symptoms of COVID-19 in people who have tested positive for the virus and could be hospitalized.
To get an appointment at the center, a patient must be referred by a provider who confirms their patient could benefit from the infusion. The provider can then make an appointment by calling 432-640-2022 or emailing documentation to covidinfusioncenter@echd.org.