Regeneron infusion center to open in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital, the City of Odessa, Ector County and the State of Texas, through the Texas Division of Emergency Management, are coming together to provide a Regeneron Infusion Center in Odessa at MCH.

The center will be located at One Doctors Place, Suite 700, 500 N Washington Street. It is set to open Friday at 1 p.m. and will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday moving forward.

Services at the center will be free of charge and the entire process takes about 90 minutes.

Regeneron is a monoclonal antibody therapy made up of two different medications, casirivimab and imdevimab. Monoclonal antibodies are lab-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off viruses, according to a press release from MCH.

The treatment can help prevent hospitalization and ease symptoms of COVID-19 in people who have tested positive for the virus and could be hospitalized.