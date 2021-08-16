Summer Mummers board cancels performances for weekend of Aug. 20

The decision comes in response to a recent spike in COVID-19 infections.

MIDLAND, Texas — In a Facebook post Monday, Midland Community Theatre announced that Summer Mummers performances scheduled for this Friday and Saturday are being canceled due to a recent spike in COVID-19 infections.

Right now, there are no plans to reschedule the performances, according to the post.

There are three options available for those who pre-purchased tickets to the show. They can turn their ticket purchase into a donation to MCT, receive a code to apply to the purchase of a 2022 Summer Mummers ticket or receive a full refund.