Summer Mummers board cancels performances for weekend of Aug. 20

The decision comes in response to a recent spike in COVID-19 infections.
Credit: KWES

MIDLAND, Texas —

In a Facebook post Monday, Midland Community Theatre announced that Summer Mummers performances scheduled for this Friday and Saturday are being canceled due to a recent spike in COVID-19 infections. 

Right now, there are no plans to reschedule the performances, according to the post.

There are three options available for those who pre-purchased tickets to the show. They can turn their ticket purchase into a donation to MCT, receive a code to apply to the purchase of a 2022 Summer Mummers ticket or receive a full refund. 

For more information on how to choose one of the three options, contact the box office at boxoffice@mctmidland.org or 432-570-4111. They are available Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.

